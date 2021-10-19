Each year, team members of Sustainable Futures Lab supervise master theses focused on the intersection of ICT / HCI / Media technology and sustainability. We are open to a wide range of topics and have expertise on a range of these.
At the lab we run a bunch of different research projects and would love to have students involved in them, so if you find one of our projects interesting, get in touch! If you have an idea of your own and are looking for a supervisor, please contact the team leaders Daniel Pargman and Elina Eriksson.
Below you can find a list of previous master thesis supervised on the topic of sustainability:
