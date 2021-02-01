Presentation on digital behavior change interventions at Digital Futures 2021

I gave a Fly-High fika seminar at Digital Futures. The title of the seminar was ”Digital Behavior Change Interventions to Catalyze More Sustainable Practices”, and was based on research studies made by SF Lab researchers and projects (Energy Review, Food Review, HabitWise). It was a pretty well visited event, with loads of interesting questions afterwards. Scroll down to watch the recorded talk.

Abstract

With the proliferation of mobile technologies and digital tools in everyday life, there is significant promise for these interventions to help change our unsustainable behaviours and make better decisions regarding our unsustainable consumption habits. These tools are often directed at a particular area of consumption, such as energy, food or transport, and employ a range of approaches including eco-feedback, nudging, persuasive design and gamification. While there is much interest in this area, and many new initiatives, there are also shortcomings to these tools that need to be addressed. In this talk, I will present some of the research of digital behaviour change interventions at KTH as well as some promising avenues for future research and collaboration.

Elina Eriksson - Digital Behavior Change Interventions to Catalyze More Sustainable Practices

