Yann Seznec's 30% Seminar: Sonic Interaction Design for Sustainable Energy Consumption

Yesterday, Yann Seznec passed his 30% seminar, where he shared his thinking, progress and plans for his thesis. The current title of his dissertation is “Sonic Interaction Design for Sustainable Energy Consumption”, in which he aims to explore different modalities and interactions with sound for sustainability. It was a hybrid seminar, with around 12 participants in the room and 8 participants online.

In his presentation, Yann presented ongoing work, including this very creative prototype of a shower you need to sing to in order to get the water running! Check out the video below!

The Singing Shower prototype

Congratulations to Yann for a well-executed and interesting seminar, and for passing this milestone!