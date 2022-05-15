Local LIMITS hub in Stockholm 2022

Next week the Eighth Workshop on Computing within Limits (LIMITS) takes place on the 21st and 22nd of June.

We will host own local LIMITS-hub this year and would like to invite anyone who is planning to attend LIMITS and live close to Stockholm to come and join us at KTH!

We are setting up a hub to have physical space to meet and watch the conference together. Each day, the conference programme runs from 16:00 onwards, and we will set up a screening of the main programme so that those who want can watch it together. If you want to sit alone, we have plenty of office spaces that you can use.

On the 21st June we will meet at 15:00 to kick off the event and do a check-in.

On the 22st June some of us will attend Sofie Nyströms 30%-seminar before diving into LIMITS at 16:00, but you are of course welcome to our offices from 15:00 onwards anyways.

Light food and snacks will be provided.

If you would like to join, please RSVP by sending an email to [email protected]

Date: 21 and 22 June

Time: 15.00 - 21:00

Location: MID-offices @ KTH main campus, Lindstedtsvägen 3