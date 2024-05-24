Liminal Excavations

While academic papers give us space to express our knowledge and expertise, we also need spaces to express our views, feelings, and creative expressions towards a more sustainable life on this planet, where ICT is not always directly implicated.

We are therefore very excited to share the contributions from the ICT4S Zine 2024!

As an alternative to the official program and traditional, peer-reviewed publications, we have taken inspiration from zine culture to gather a set of alternative and DIY contributions that encourage authors to embrace creativity that might not always be encouraged in more traditional academic outputs focused on ICT and sustainability.

This zine is a result of a call for contributions to that explores alternative visions, ideas and critiques on the topic of sustainability and ICT.

We look forward to hear what you think about the zine.

Creativity is where new ideas can grow and be nurtured. Our hope is that the zine encourages the ICT4S community to build space for creativity and new ideas in the future.

Aksel Biørn-Hansen & Oliver Bates