2024
Published on Jun 24, 2024DOI

Liminal Excavations

A zine that explores alternative visions, ideas and critiques on the topic of sustainability and ICT

by Aksel Biørn-Hansen, Oliver Bates, Katka Cerna, Gina Christopersen, Lupita Guillén Mandujano, Nadia Campo Woytuk, Anupriya Tuli, Lina Persson, Birgit Penzenstadler, Vesna Manojlovic, Alice Ashcroft, Zoe Detko, Rodrigo dos Santos, Christopher Boniface, Teresa Castle-Green, Paul Coulton, Dimitrios Darzentas, Nidhi Dubey, Susan Lechelt, Joseph Lindley, Violet Owen, Namrata Primlani, Neelima Sailaja, Michael Stead, Melissa Terras, Lachlan Urquhart, Tim Cowlishaw, Laetitia Bornes, Marcia Smith, Sandra Abels, Leman Çelik, Stefan Laser, Estrid Sørensen, Lynn Werner, Samuel Mann, Mawera Karetai, Patrice Reynolds, Jon Crescenzo, Bedour Alshaigy, and Ian Pollock
While academic papers give us space to express our knowledge and expertise, we also need spaces to express our views, feelings, and creative expressions towards a more sustainable life on this planet, where ICT is not always directly implicated.

We are therefore very excited to share the contributions from the ICT4S Zine 2024!

As an alternative to the official program and traditional, peer-reviewed publications, we have taken inspiration from zine culture to gather a set of alternative and DIY contributions that encourage authors to embrace creativity that might not always be encouraged in more traditional academic outputs focused on ICT and sustainability.

This zine is a result of a call for contributions to that explores alternative visions, ideas and critiques on the topic of sustainability and ICT.

We look forward to hear what you think about the zine.

Creativity is where new ideas can grow and be nurtured. Our hope is that the zine encourages the ICT4S community to build space for creativity and new ideas in the future.

Aksel Biørn-Hansen & Oliver Bates

License
Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (CC-BY-NC 4.0)
