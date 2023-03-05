Elina in panel with Johan Rockström on sustainability and the role of higher education

Today, SF Lab’s Elina Eriksson participated in a panel on sustainability and the role of higher education.

Figure 1 From left to right: Anders Söderholm, Elina Eriksson, Christian Levin, Darja Isaksson and Johan Rockström.

Prior to the panel, Johan Rockström held a presentation on the current state of climate change, which was unsurprisingly rather depressing, given the recent IPCC report. This was followed by a discussion about how higher education should deal with current and future sustainability challenges and solutions.

Elina, how was it?

– I am honoured to have been invited to a panel with such high-profile names and enjoyed both Johan Rockström’s presentation and the subsequent discussion. I hope to have contributed with valuable perspectives on the importance of an experimental teaching environment that allows educators to test novel teaching methods. Also, while KTH is renowned for its technical innovations, we must not lose sight of the fact that technologies are always part of social and cultural ecosystems.

See and listen to the panel here (in Swedish)

Panelists

Johan Rockström, Professor in Earth System Sciences at the Potsdam University, Professor in Environmental Sciences at Stockholm University, system ecologist and agronomist, Head of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.

Anders Söderholm, President at KTH

Darja Isaksson, Director General at Vinnova

Christian Levin, CEO at Scania

Elina Eriksson, Associate Professor in Human Computer Interaction at KTH